Donald Trump reagiu ao ataque aéreo das forças norte-americanas que provocou a morte ao general iraniano Qasem Soleimani e que escalou as já tensas relações entre Washington e Teerã. “O Irã nunca ganhou uma guerra, mas nunca perdeu uma negociação!”, disparou Donald Trump num tweet com tom de provocação.
A mensagem evoca a possibilidade de um potencial conflito entre os Estados Unidos e o Irã, e com um só tweet Trump alfinetou a Teerã e também ao seu antecessor, Barack Obama.
A referência ao fato do Irã nunca ter “perdido uma negociação” parece relembrar o acordo nuclear estabelecido durante a presidência de Obama. Um acordo que Trump critica sistematicamente, afirmando com frequência que os Estados Unidos saíram perdendo.
A situação causou alvoroço nas redes sociais e o assunto ‘Terceira Guerra Mundial’ se tornou o mais citado no Twitter mundial.
Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!
General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more…but got caught! He was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people, including the recent large number….
….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!
The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more….
….and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!
O general Qasem Soleimani matou ou feriu gravemente milhares de americanos durante um longo período de tempo e planeava matar muitos mais… mas foi apanhado! Ele foi direta e indiretamente responsável pela morte de milhões de pessoas”, escreveu ainda Trump na sua conta de Twitter.
“Embora o Irão nunca seja capaz de o admitir adequadamente, Soleimani era odiado e temido no país”, acrescentou o presidente norte-americano, dizendo duvidar de que o povo iraniano esteja tão triste com a morte do general como os líderes gostariam de fazer crer.
© DR
MUNDO POLÉMICA
….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago!
The United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years. That is on top of all else we have done for them. The people of Iraq don’t want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice. Over the last 15 years, Iran has gained more….
….and more control over Iraq, and the people of Iraq are not happy with that. It will never end well!
“Ele já deveria ter sido abatido há muitos anos!”, concluiu Trump.
Antes deste tweet, a única reação do presidente norte-americano tinha sido um tweet depois do ataque com a imagem da bandeira dos Estados Unidos.
O ataque aéreo desta sexta-feira matou pelo menos oito pessoas, entre as quais o general Qasem Soleimani, comandante da força de elite iraniana Al-Quds. O Irão já prometeu retaliar.